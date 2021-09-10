World Suicide Prevention Day: Father forms support group after son's death

A former national TV journalist who is carrying out one of his late son's last wishes by campaigning for better mental health support has said "we're losing far too many good people to suicide". Ross McCarthy was 31 years old when he took his own life after a 10-year long struggle with severe depression, his father Mike McCarthy said. Speaking on World Suicide Prevention Day, former Sky News and BBC Look North presenter Mr McCarthy said his son thought he had turned a corner at Christmas, when he was last with him. But Ross died in February, leaving a fiancee, Charlotte, and a three-year-old son, Charlie.