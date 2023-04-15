World-renowned artist painting 7-story Muhammad Ali mural in Louisville
World-renowned artist painting 7-story Muhammad Ali mural in Louisville
World-renowned artist painting 7-story Muhammad Ali mural in Louisville
The Oscar-winning actress joined Carina Lau, Pansy Ho and Brigitte Lin, who lent their jewelry pieces to the world's first major exhibition that traces women’s role and presence in the history of Cartier.
Cage and his "Renfield" collaborators talk superhero fatigue and how the horror comedy points a new way forward for the genre.
WM Namjoshi's stunning Art Deco theatres continue to captivate long after they were built.
WORKac crafted the angular abode for a visionary client Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Pierre Lacotte, the ballet dancer and choreographer, who has died in France aged 91, had a unique expertise in restoring to the stage spectacular lost ballets of the 19th century, opening a worldwide debate about the possibilities for recovering legendary productions; but he was more famous as the man the KGB blamed for helping Rudolf Nureyev to defect from the Soviet Union.
Ben Arpéa's geometric shapes and quirky, homespun colors adorn the 10-piece collection.
The host encourages his guests to participate in the active artistic and cultural programs so that they can contribute to Mexico’s unique cultural exchange. Best of all, the home is owned by uber-chef Enrique Olivera and formerly housed his iconic restaurant Pujol before it moved to a newer location, also in Polanco. Get it now! La Condesa is like Paris’ Le Marais in that it’s a hot spot for everything from artfully plated delicacies to en-vogue fashion.
In December 2022, Autumn Smith received a photo of what looked like her artwork — a self-portrait with her grandmother inspired by a memory of the day her grandmother gave her a traditional name — only it wasn't her painting. It was a post from Wasauksing First Nation artist Tyler Rushnell's Instagram account. Smith says Rushnell copied her work but changed the plants in his version. "To see somebody else take that without understanding the story and the connection that we all had to it, it's hu
Banksy's identity has long been speculated on but it has never been confirmed.
Founded in the 1970s, the Syzokryli Ukrainian Dance Ensemble is finding strength in tradition.
A Mackintosh-designed bedside cabinet is one of a selection of items to be auctioned in the in the Lyon & Turnbull Design Since 1860 sale next week.
"The Phantom of the Opera" closes April 16 on Broadway after a stunning 35-year-run. Here's how I got over my fear of the musical.
EastEnders and Game of Thrones cast member Ricky Champ is part of the latest 2:22 A Ghost Story line-up.
The event being held on May 7 in the grounds of Windsor Castle will be in front of a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests.
PEOPLE can also premiere a series of new photos from the production, which capture some never-before-seen moments from the show
Actor said she is ‘so excited’ to join the show previously led by former Girls Aloud star
Donald Trump will not learn the identities of jurors expected to decide at an upcoming civil trial whether the former president defamed the writer E. Jean Carroll, who also claims Trump raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Friday rejected Trump's renewed effort to require that prospective jurors provide their names, employment and 38 other pieces of information on written questionnaires. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Bout said he wired a telegram to Trump warning him that his "life is in peril" and invited him to seek "safe haven" in Russia.
SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — Two girls were celebrating a birthday before they were found dead in a hotel room in central Alberta on Easter Sunday, one of their families says. RCMP have said the deaths at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake, Alta., were those of a 12-year-old girl from that community and of a 13-year-old from Red Deer, about 25 kilometres east. The family of Olivia Johnson, 13, said in an emailed statement that the girls had a room next door to a parent, who would check in periodically.
Rihanna's bodacious Savage X Fenty label makes its foray into bridal wear, just in time for the...