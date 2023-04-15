World-renowned artist painting 7-story Muhammad Ali mural in Louisville

CBC

In December 2022, Autumn Smith received a photo of what looked like her artwork — a self-portrait with her grandmother inspired by a memory of the day her grandmother gave her a traditional name — only it wasn't her painting. It was a post from Wasauksing First Nation artist Tyler Rushnell's Instagram account. Smith says Rushnell copied her work but changed the plants in his version. "To see somebody else take that without understanding the story and the connection that we all had to it, it's hu