World registers hottest day ever on July 3
STORY:
The earth endured its hottest day ever on July 3, 2023
Source: U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction
Scroll to continue with content
The average global temperature reached 62.62 Fahrenheit, as heatwaves sizzled around the world
It was 116F in Phoenix, Arizona, the city's hottest day this year
China's lasting heatwave cranked up the mercury to above 95F
Even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures
Scientists said climate change and an emerging El Nino pattern were to blame