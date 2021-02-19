World reacts to Facebook's news ban in Australia

Australian leader Scott Morrison vowed to push ahead with laws to force Facebook to pay news outlets for content on Friday.

World leaders and Australian politicians have blasted the social media giant and accused it of bullying, after its drastic decision to block news content in Australia.

There's been widespread outrage as Facebook scrubbed not only the pages of domestic and foreign news sites for Australians but also blocked state governments, emergency information and nonprofit charities.

Britain, France, Canada and India have given Australia their support and were watching closely as to whether they, too, should challenge big tech over news.

"So there is a lot of world interest in what Australia is doing. And so that's why I invite, as we did with Google, Facebook to constructively engage because they know that what Australia will do here is likely to be followed by many other Western jurisdictions."

The new law would make Facebook and Google pay media for content. They'd need to strike a deal with news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms.

Both had campaigned against the law which is expected to pass through parliament in a few days, but Google differed to Facebook's cut throat reaction and instead has been signing it's own pre-emptive deals, including a global agreement with News Corp.

News Corp said since Facebook's move they had experienced a jump in Australians visiting the company's websites.

Facebook restored some government pages later on Thursday and Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he had spoken to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for a second time following the news blackout, and said, "We talked through their remaining issues."

In a statement, Facebook said the Australian law "misunderstood" its value to publishers.