World number one Ash Barty announces shock retirement from tennis

World number one Ash Barty has announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25. The Australian, who has won three grand slams and is the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, said she was retiring from the sport to “chase other dreams” “Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together,” Barty said in the caption of the Instagram video announcing her retirement."