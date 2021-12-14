World needs cheaper way to vaccinate - UK

Kate Bingham, former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, said the virus was ahead in the battle and that the world should ensure it gets vaccines out to everyone who was immunocompromised.

"We can't be in a position where we have to go through this monumental logistics challenge of actually getting vaccines into arms," Bingham told a parliamentary committee.

The Omicron variant was detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong at around the same time. It was registered on the GISAID database by Hong Kong on November 22, followed by Botswana and South Africa a day later.

"This is a global pandemic so we have to get vaccines out to everybody who needs them – especially the immunocompromised," Bingham said