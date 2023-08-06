World Dog Surfing Championships takes place in Bay Area
The World Dog Surfing Championships kicked off Saturday in Pacifica.
A dog was found in the airport parking lot as the owner boarded a flight to a resort destination.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
Elon Musk picked up a dumbbell to do one bicep curl in a meeting room as colleagues looked on and laughed.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
A Quebec couple has started a campaign after they lost their beloved dog earlier this week after the animal ingested mushrooms. The couple says they are making it their mission to pass on critical information to other dog owners. Phil Carpenter has more.
MONTREAL — Without a doubt, Eugenie Bouchard still holds a certain allure for the people of Montreal and Quebec. This was clear thanks to the thousands of people cheering her on at IGA Stadium's centre court on Saturday. However, there was an obstacle in her path: Danielle Collins. In a three-set duel, Bouchard had some good moments but not enough to book a ticket to the second round of the National Bank Open women's singles qualifiers on Saturday. In her first match on the IGA Stadium centre co
Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: A brilliant performance from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa as the runners-up four years ago advanced to the quarter-finals
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
SYDNEY (AP) — Change is happening fast in women’s soccer. A leveling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women’s World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday. In the biggest upset of a World Cup that has been full of surprises, the second-ranked Germans, two-time World Cup winners, were eliminated in group stage for the first time in team history. Copa America champion Brazil and Olympic gold medalist Canada were also eliminated in the first
BŘECLAV, Czechia — Forward Malcolm Spence scored a game-winner with seven seconds left in the first overtime period as Canada beat Czechia 3-2 to capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Saturday. Spence stripped the puck off Czechia's Ondrej Kos near centre ice in the extra frame before skating in on a breakaway and beating goaltender Jakub Milota. It's Canada's 24th title at the men's summer under-18 hockey tournament after also winning last year in Red Deer, Alta. Czechia's Adam Titlbach ope
In a sneak peek of 'Barbie's Dreamhouse Challenge,' Hall tries on iconic looks from the doll's past
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Simone Biles spent two years trying to distance herself from those strange days in Tokyo and all the outside noise that came along with it. She dove into therapy and slowly — very slowly — returned to training even though she wavered on whether she was really up for a third Olympics and all of the pressure and expectations that come with it when you're considered the greatest of all time. It wasn't until mid-spring that she committed to training seriously after talki
The GOAT's wrist candy features a white-gold case and a handsome midnight blue dial.