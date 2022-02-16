World Cup of Hockey should expand its reach, make hockey fun again

As the NHL and NHLPA meet to discuss the future of the World Cup of Hockey, the Zone Time crew make some proposals for the next tournament. Bring back Team North America, maybe even Team Europe but expand entry to other European nations and introduce a Team West Indies, representing the best players of Caribbean heritage.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: One thing that we're keeping an eye out here on Zone Time is the future of the World Cup of Hockey. We are currently in the midst of the Olympics in Beijing. No NHL players are playing, or at least no current NHLers are playing at the Beijing Olympics.

And some people are thinking, I'd love to see the men NHLers playing at the Olympics. What about the World Cup of Hockey? We know we last had it in the 2016 year. I believe the NHL and the NHLPA are meeting on Thursday to talk about whether or not it should come back.

How do we feel about the World Cup of Hockey? It's not the Olympics, but it's still some sort of international tournament that pits the world's best in the NHL against each other. Do we like it? Do we not like it?

Would we rather see players at the Olympics? How do we all feel? Omar, I'd like to start with you. How do we feel about the World Cup of Hockey potentially coming back in our lives?

OMAR: Yeah. I think the last World Cup of Hockey that they did back in 2016, as a Leafs fan, it was sick because Auston Matthews making the team without even playing an NHL game. I want to say Patrick Laine made Team Finland as well.

And to be honest, I think any sort of best on best hockey tournament would be cool, whether it is the World Cup of Hockey or the Olympics. I just think you need to do it legitimately. Team Europe, no. Let's legitimately get actual countries and actual teams together.

However, that team North America, oh, that was so fun. I thought team North America was going to be so stupid, but that team was so fun. It was so fun to do. And I don't know, I think that's one quote unquote gimmicky team that I wouldn't be surprised if they try to bring it back. But if they can bring back the World Cup of Hockey such that we can have the best on best, and make it in some way legitimate, just so we can get back to what we were robbed of. And that is seeing Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon playing on the same line.

I need to see that. I can imagine it. I need to see it. So honestly, if it ends up being the World Cup of Hockey, whether it's during the season or at the beginning of the season, I'm cool with it. All right. Justin, you go ahead.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Yeah. My opinion on it is dependent on the Olympics. It skews everything for me. Is it going to be complementary, the World Cup of Hockey? Then I'm all for it. More hockey, more competitive hockey, more of the best players in one area? Sign me up, that's fun. You can even do hokey stuff if it's every four years and working in tandem with the Olympics, because it's not going to be the main event. So why not just make the best of it as you can, which is to include a lot of young players, and a lot of players from different European countries.

So I'm all for it if it's complimentary. If it's a middle ground between one Olympic to the next, it would be cool to have a little international update every four years. But again, it all hinges on the Olympics. If we're going there, more hockey, it'll be great. But if it's replacing the Olympics, then I think you got to try to take it seriously, i.e. no team North America, no team Europe. And yet still, I don't think people will take it as serious, and will still be longing for Olympic competition which, oh yeah, we haven't seen in 12 years now. Or it'll be 12 years until the next time.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's been that long?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: It'll be 12 years between Olympics.

OMAR: It has been--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Yeah, because we're going to get in 2026, after '14, so it will be 12 years.

OMAR: That's wild.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: It's only been eight years now. But we won't get it for another four years, meaning we have to wait 12 years. So we're not going to see Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon on the same team unless we have a World Cup in 2024. So for that reason I'm in.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Thank you for making us feel old. Avry?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Now, a World Cup of Hockey? I am throwing both my thumbs up. I might throw my toes up as well and say yes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Don't do that.

[LAUGHING]

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: He showing feet.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: He's probably got the finest Gucci loafers on right now to go with that suit tough.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No, this brother said feet. Nah, we out here in Zone Time chat showing feet? Don't do that.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: World Cup, I am very much on board. I actually covered the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. I love that tournament. To me, Team North America, bring it back. I want to see the young guns find a way to beat Canada, or beat a Russia, or beat-- I think it would be really cool to see young guns come in here and try and beat the old upstarts of these national teams.

But also, I say have a tournament to bring in-- every time you do it again-- two new teams. I think it would be cool to see an Austria, or a Switzerland take part in this tournament. See what they can do as well in it. I'm a huge fan of it.

OMAR: Jamaica team too. Jamaica's got some hockey going.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yeah, that's right.

OMAR: Bring Team Jamaica in. That'd be sick.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: If we're going to bring to Jamaica, as an exception for that nation alone, even players who have suited up for Team Canada or other international countries for whatever it is, if they have Jamaican ancestry, let them go.

OMAR: You've got to go.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Why not?

OMAR: 100%.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Let's pull up a list of NHLers at some point to figure out who would actually make--

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: There's a lot.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Let's do a lot. I'm sure it's going to be plenty. I would support team Jamaica 1000%. I wouldn't even try to hide-- if they sent me there to cover the team, I wouldn't even hide any bias about it. It's like, guys, I'm sorry, I'm rooting for team Jamaica to win the damn World Cup. Do you know how amazing it would be in the streets if team Jamaica got like--

OMAR: One win. Yo, [INAUDIBLE] would be on fire.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Here's the thing. You want to expand it to go full blown cricket and have a Team West Indies. Because Team West Indies, now you get all the Caribbean players in the league on the one team. You can add Darnell Nurse. You can add Jason Dickinson, who are other guys who are West Indian who could on that team now.

OMAR: That'd be so fun.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: PK Subban just dunking on everybody. You see him do that end to end play earlier this week? He's doing that in a World Cup. I know the powers that be will not discuss this later this week, and it's a shame. But if team West Indies was ever a thing at the World Cup, sign us all up.

OMAR: I'd preorder a jersey so quick.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh my god.

OMAR: So quick.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: So many people would be like, hey, maybe there could be like team Trinidad, the Mighty Ducks. Maybe that could work out. Yeah, shut up.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I have their jersey in my room. I have the jersey in my room.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Pull it out. Bring it out. Bring it out.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: I will grab it if I can find it. I will try to find my team jersey.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: We'll fill time as you go upstairs.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: All right, we got to fill time now.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It's OK. As Avery goes to get this jersey, I'll just bring up the fact, I'm all for team North America coming back. I thought it was one of the most fun things we could have seen from that 2016 tournament. We even forgot that they didn't even get to the knockout round of that tournament. They had that amazing OT win, and I think they thought that they made it to the next round, but it didn't work out that way.

OMAR: Man, they should have. That OT winner, Nathan MacKinnon, man. Just That was a disgusting, disgusting goal. Disgusting goal.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: But I'm all for it. And some people see it as hokey, but I don't know. I think it was a cool thing. Their jerseys were really cool as well. I don't know if anyone could still get their hands on a Team North America jersey. I would love to get one as a birthday gift to myself.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I was just going to say, that's one of the things I regret. I covered that event, and I wasn't really thinking about it at the time. But those things are timeless now. You're never going to be able to buy a Team North America jersey. Definitely should have hit the kiosk. That was a big mistake.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Damn. And Justin, you bring up a really good point. If it's something that is going to be complementary to the Olympics-- oh my god, I just had to cut my thought off, because Avry dead-ass brought the Trinidad and Tobago jersey. Wow.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Throw it on, man.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Can you describe it? Yeah, throw it on. Can you describe it for the people who are listening to the podcast, that are not watching it? Because we have to know how you copped this piece of apparel. This is incredible.

OMAR: Is the blazer on top, or the blazer goes on the bottom?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: And please do not show your toes like you said you would.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: It's an all-time Zone Time moment here.

OMAR: Oh, for sure. This is definitely going in the top ten.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: This is very much it, man. Avry-- he's literally putting on the jersey right now. Someone screencap this. This is incredible.

OMAR: Yes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: This is well done. So now we know, if there's ever a Team West Indies at the World Cup of Hockey, Avry will be in the stands-- or hey, maybe even the press box too-- showing off this jersey bro.

OMAR: 100%.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: So to explain it, for my last birthday-- 2021-- a buddy of mine went online and found an authentic Team Trinidad Mighty Ducks jersey. This is authentic. There's lettering and all, saying it's the real deal jersey from the movie. And if you never watched Mighty Ducks before, I'll describe it. It is red, yellow, it has the Scarlet Ibis on it, the national bird of Trinidad on the Jersey. This is authentic. If you ever watched the Mighty Ducks, this is the real deal jersey I'm wearing right now on Zone Time.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: This is glorious. This is glorious.

OMAR: That's so good.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: What did you say, Julian? They're meeting this week? I feel like we've developed more, come up with more progression just on this show alone than they're going to have. I mean, we came up with something real here, something they could take home. So we should get this episode to them before they meet for sure.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Absolutely. At this point, look, if the intention of the World Cup is to be a separate thing from the Olympics, and the Olympics are going to be a thing, and we still hold the Olympics in high regard, why the hell should we take it so seriously? Be like, oh, we should only have Canada, and not have Team North America.

I'm actually all for having Team Europe there too. Or, you know what, if you're not going to do that, then, yes, add Switzerland. Add Denmark if you want. Let everybody have fun. The only other thing I guess-- Yeah, do it. Go ahead. Sorry Justin.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: It's a tune up event. It's a tune up event.

OMAR: Exactly.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Brad Marchand wants to prove himself. I think he did in the 2016. He would have been on the next team. That's the opportunity for players to show, if they have those opportunities, to make the Olympic team. And if we do that every two years, then we're going to have meaningful hockey all the time, which is what we don't have right now. We have an absence of meaningful hockey, at least internationally. So this would actually be a great thing, I think.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: That's a very good point. We didn't plan on talking about Brad Marchand, but I think also this week he's supposed to appeal his six game suspension for being an idiot on Tristan Jarry. Like I said, we weren't supposed to plan on it. You could just throw a throwaway comment if you want to, I guess. But you did mention Brad Marchand. That did jog my memory a little bit.

OMAR: Appeal what? I don't know what he's trying to appeal? Did you do it? Yes.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: You can't appeal a reputation, and that's a reputation suspension. So what are we even talking about?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: No, exactly. What are you appealing? You were right there, punched Tristan Jarry in the head. You can't punch a goalie in the head like that. What are we doing here?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Can you imagine Brad Marchand playing a game against Team West Indies trying to pull that?

[LAUGHING]

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Oh boy.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No sir, no sir. They're like,

OMAR: But wait.

[LAUGHING]

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Again, remember, Team West Indies is going to have PK and Darnell Nurse on it. So have fun with that.

OMAR: Oh my gosh. That would be a fun-- imagine the goal song.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: What would the goal song be for Team West Indies?

OMAR: Murder She Wrote.

[LAUGHING]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Dollar Wine?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Do we have the rights to that? We got to play it. We got to play it.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh no.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Can you imagine every goal? One to five, then this, now that. [LAUGHS]

OMAR: Everyone on the bench after--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Could be the 12:00 game, a couple fans, smattering of fans, smattering of media, but Avry up at the top just losing it.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: And team Jamaica's GM is Chris Stewart. So I imagine he'll be the head coach and GM of Team West Indies too.

OMAR: Those are must, must attend games. If they-- those are must attend games. I would be there every single game. Oh my god.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Wherever the tournament would be, I would fly there. Even if I have go to like Sweden or something. I just want to be there in person for it. Dollar Wine is a good goal song. Murder She Wrote I guess could work. Maybe they might want some like Machel Montano or more recent Calypso or dancehall artists. It can't be Vybez Kartel though.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: No!

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It cannot be Vybez Kartel. It can't be Vybez Kartel. He's a bad man. That's all I'm going to say.

I love this idea though. It's probably never going to happen, but if you want to-- I think it just would be a fun wrinkle in it, and just be like, you know what? We understand there's enough people in the league who have that ancestry, who have that heritage. Just for fun.

Because we're not taking the-- obviously we're not taking the World Cup seriously. But that's just the fun thing. If we're going to do Team North America, we're going to have Team Europe. Why not? I'm sure there's a way to do it.

I'm sure there's a way to do it. Maybe Quinton Byfield? I don't know where his family is from. But I'm sure you seen him play on a third or fourth line, that's another guy to look at. Akil Thomas, some other young guys too.

OMAR: If you want to talk about growing the game, man, I think would be wild. That would be wild. That'd be so, so important. I'm assuming that it might take place in a city like Toronto, or something like that. Just imagine watching that. That's a huge opportunity to get the exposure when it comes to hockey. Man, I can see it now. That would be so cool.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: There's one caveat. I'm not sure-- and this is the last thing we'll get to. And then we'll get to the Calgary Flames and long term injured reserve, cap shenanigans, and all that. If they have Team West Indies at the World Cup, they can't have it in August. They can't have the World Cup in August.

OMAR: They won't show up. They won't show up.

[LAUGHING]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: They really won't show up.

OMAR: There'll be a game and they won't be there. Oh no, they won't be there.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Or everyone will show up in costume, right?

[LAUGHING]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: You have to be like, guys, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Caribana or Team West Indies? There are going to be other Caribanas, especially with everything else opening up.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Just add an event to the weekend. Just add an event to the weekend.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh man.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: You know what I need? If we're going to have it-- I can imagine [INAUDIBLE] now. I'm sure for the broadcasting team, I'm sure the rights will be on a CBC or a SportsNet. I'm sure the host will probably be somebody like a David Amber hosting. I need David in his [INAUDIBLE] outfit on air.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: No, even better, I need Ron MacLean to describe every little bit of this, and just see how-- especially if we got people wining up and bubbling in the stands, I need Ron MacLean to describe that. That would be a heritage moment.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: You know your guy Tim Micallef's the great guy for this job, Julian.

OMAR: Oh, yes.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Oh! [LAUGHS]

OMAR: Oh, yes. Yes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Tim Micaleff.

OMAR: Absolutely, absolutely.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Shout out Uncle Timmy. He got nominated for a Screen Award this week. But he would love this too.

I don't know how he gets away with pulling off dancehall references on his show as a white man, but people just love it. And he pulls it off. Does it right. He does it right.

So you know what? Tim Micaleff would very much like it. I would pay a lot of money to watch Team West Indies play and-- also not just Ron MacLean, but also Chris Cuthbert to call that too. That would be hilarious. Or I don't know, maybe they give-- depending on when they play, depending on how well they do, maybe some other commentator gets it.

But we're letting our imaginations run wild. We can't let Team West Indies take over the show. We have to talk about other stuff.

But this was a great idea. I think we should tweet out at our respective insiders across the hockey world, and talk about how great of an idea this is. We should put together mock tag.

OMAR: #teamindies, Team West Indies.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: We need to put together a lineup, a starting lineup, for Team West Indies. Put that out there. Put that in players' minds. It could work.