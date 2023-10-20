Workmen Seen Atop Burning Skyscraper in Istanbul

A fire broke out on October 20 in a 44-story building under construction in Atasehir, in Turkey’s Istanbul province. No deaths or injuries were reported, according to local media.

This footage shows construction workers on the upper levels of the tower, above the heavy smoke. Turkish media reported that 15 workers were in the upper level of the skyscraper, and some small-scale explosions were heard while the fire was active. Credit: @orkarp1 via Storyful