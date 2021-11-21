Workers Use Earthmovers to Clear British Columbia Highway Following Devastating Floods

Earthmovers worked to clear British Columbia’s Highway 5 on November 20 after devastating floods and landslides in the province.

Flooding and mudslides affected multiple key highways in British Columbia during an atmospheric river event, which prompted the declaration of a provincial state of emergency on November 17.

British Columbia issued fuel restrictions on November 19, limiting customers in parts of the province’s southwest to purchasing only 30 litres per trip to a gas station. Essential vehicles were exempt from the restriction.

This footage by Kurtis Brown shows earthmoving machines shifting soil near Highway 5’s 256 Exit. Credit: Kurtis Brown via Storyful