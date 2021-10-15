Workers block Italian port on COVID 'Green Pass' day

The Green Pass is one of the world's strictest anti-COVID measures, making it obligatory for all workers either to show proof of vaccination, a negative test, or recent recovery from infection.

Some 15% of private and 8% of public sector workers have no Green Pass, an internal government document seen by Reuters estimates. Under the new rules, effective until year-end, they will be suspended without pay and face a fine of up to 1,500 euros if they try to work on regardless.