Worker shot at Roseville restaurant

Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his fourth career playoff shutout, helping the Lightning rout the Islanders 8-0.
"I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."
There wasn't an outpouring of response from NFL players to Nassib's news, but those who spoke out were supportive.
It's been a rough week (year?) for NHL officials, and it came to a boiling point on Sunday as Referee Chris Lee completely lost control of Game 4 in Montreal.
Game 2 of Suns-Clippers will be missing some serious star power.
The 2021 Home Run Derby will have a few less fireworks with Vladdy sitting out.
We needed to rationalize Montreal's success before. Now we just need to accept that the Canadiens are creating their own fortune.
Here’s a look at the winners and losers from an exhilarating weekend of playoff basketball as the conference finals swing into full gear this week.
Canada Basketball just released its updated training camp list with some notable absences ahead of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Denis Shapovalov says he won't compete for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, due to the current COVID-19 situation in Japan.
Tokyo Olympics organizers have set venue capacity limits, and fans will be masked, but some will be allowed to attend the Games after all.
Robin Lehner was more than ready when his name was called upon as the Golden Knights evened their semifinal series with the Canadiens.
Shaquille O'Neal challenged Ben Simmons to be aggressive in Game 7 and Simmons finished with 5 points.
The NHL’s officiating has been under the microscope all postseason long, and no outing was more damning of the referees than the Vegas Golden Knights’ Game 4 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Men's National Team coach Nick Nurse outlines what he's focused on during the condensed training camp to prepare for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, BC.
PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched seven effective innings, Ketel Marte had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a 17-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Monday night. The win was a long time coming for Arizona, which has plunged to the bottom of the standings in the NL West and has the worst record in the majors at 21-53. It was the first win for the Diamondbacks since they beat the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings on June. The 17-game skid was two shy of the longest dur
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jake Odorizzi and the Houston bullpen took a bid for a combined no-hitter into the eighth inning Monday night, eventually settling for a 10-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles that marked the Astros’ eighth straight win. Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer with one out in the eighth off Brandon Bielak, breaking up the no-hitter. Odorizzi and reliever Cristian Javier held the Orioles without a hit through seven. The start of the game was delayed by rain for an hour, and there was
The reigning world champion and event favorite, Brazier faded and won't be going to the Olympics.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a two-run homer with one out in the eighth inning, denying the Houston Astros in their attempt to throw a combined no-hitter Monday night at Baltimore. Astros starter Jake Odorizzi and reliever Cristian Javier held the Orioles without a hit through seven innings. Then there was a 41-minute rain delay in the top of the eighth. Brandon Bielak came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth for Houston, and after he hit Austin Hays with a pitch with one out — just the s
Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib becomes the first active NFL player to come out as gay, the NCAA is dealt a big blow by the Supreme Court and an HBCU considers adding hockey to its roster of programs.