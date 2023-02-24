Woodward High School student shot
The 17-year-old shot near Woodward High School Thursday afternoon was a student, Principal Micheal Workman said in a letter to families.
The 17-year-old shot near Woodward High School Thursday afternoon was a student, Principal Micheal Workman said in a letter to families.
DeSantis told all public universities to hand over the medical data about all trans students. Students are calling it a breach of trans rights.
“I've never experienced something like that in my teaching in 29 years," says Emmitt Glynn.
The 7-year-old said he wanted to kill the teachers and then the students by stabbing them in the heart, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was hospitalized, deputies said.
The liberal arts college, and one of the state’s most progressive higher-education institutions, made headlines after Gov. Ron DeSantis installed six conservatives to its 13-member board of trustees.
“The best $20 I’ll spend in 2023,” one person told the Utah middle school teacher. “You’re changing so many lives.”
Aim is a greater understanding between non-Indigenous and Indigenous Peoples By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On the path of Truth and Reconciliation it is important that we continue to learn more about one other. Indigenous Awareness Canada (IAC) has designed programs to create greater understanding and enhance communications between non-Indigenous and Indigenous Peoples. Robert Laboucane and Sean Hannah, both Métis, are the founders and course authors of IAC, which started
The 30 groups penned a letter demanding new leadership that can stand up to "the DeSantis regime's book banning, censorship, and surveillance agenda."
A student who fatally stabbed a teacher at a private school in southwest France on Wednesday is being investigated for alleged premeditated murder.View on euronews
Newport News Police are investigating after a fifth-grade student at Richneck Elementary School texted in a group text with other students that they would “pop some bullets” and “tell someone to shoot up the class” on Saturday. This latest incident at Richneck Elementary comes as the police investigation into what led to a 6-year-old student shooting his teacher, Abby Zwerner, mid-instruction back in January was completed on Tuesday. As a precaution, Newport News Police provided increased security for school arrivals.
Busloads of students were brought into Moscow, a student who traveled 290 miles to the city for Putin's rally told The New York Times.
The walkout is scheduled for Thursday afternoon on the state’s college and university campuses
“I was being told that a part of my identity was illegal.”
Sewers in Iqaluit put their best work on display Friday afternoon at Nunavut Arctic College in Iqaluit. They were showcasing their handmade parkas at a fashion show, the final event after a special three-week parka-making course at the college. The college said more than 100 people applied for the course, which was offered free of charge thanks to funding from the Qikiqtani Inuit Association. The college held a draw and selected 10 people randomly to participate. Each person made two parkas — on
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reviewing College Board's Advanced Placement African American studies course, following nationwide debate over the curriculum that erupted after the course was rejected by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "After numerous reports about draft course content, the governor asked the Education Secretariat to review the College Board's proposed AP African American Studies course as it pertains to Executive Order 1," said Gov. Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter in a statement to ABC News.
The road to finalizing President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness has been an arduous one since it was first announced in August 2022. Following multiple lawsuits and injunctions, the plan, which...
Detectives are still searching for a suspect or suspects, according to a South Carolina sheriff’s office.
“All the hard work we put into it paid off.” Students rally behind contest to demonstrate how much they care about Northside.
“He was too good for this world.”
The principal sent an email to parents Wednesday, saying the students will be held accountable.