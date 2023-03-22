Wooden children displayed in Oklahoma community to raise awareness for child abuse prevention
The flame emoji-filled post defending the former president became the butt of jokes on Twitter for three reasons.
Multimillion-dollar lawsuits, an abandoned luxury SUV and a sudden lack of communication are all parts of a mystery police are trying to unravel in the disappearance of a Toronto-area lawyer. Isabella Dan, the 53-year-old owner of a law office in Markham, Ont., hasn't been seen in almost three weeks, leaving her friends and police concerned about her whereabouts. Police have called the circumstances of Dan's disappearance suspicious and have now turned the case over to York Regional Police's Hom
Three arrests have been made, officials say.
ReutersWhen the mayor of a small town in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai told the notorious Wagner Group over the weekend that he didn’t want the area to become the new dumping ground for dead mercenaries, he apparently thought he had a say in the matter.He didn’t. And Yevgeny Prigozhin, the cutthroat founder of the group, would soon make that frighteningly clear—with threats to dump dead bodies on his doorstep instead.Prigozhin’s fighters backed their boss up, releasing a video of themselves armed to t
Teacher suffered wounds to hand and chest
For Muslim women, smear tests go beyond five minutes of embarrassment.
The teenage victim of trafficking has violated her parole, leading to a further hearing this week. Meanwhile, the man she says trafficked her has still not been charged. Holly Baxter reports
A Brampton man has been arrested and charged after failing his driving test and "driving erratically," nearly hitting four pedestrians in Guelph, police say. The Guelph Police Service said officers were called to a plaza in the area of Woodlawn Road West just after 4 p.m. Monday. That's where police say a 36-year-old man became "irate" after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff. He then got into his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot, they say. "He attempted to dri
Around £4m worth of gold has been reclaimed after being discovered in the cargo section of a plane at London's Heathrow Airport nearly three years ago. The National Crime Agency (NCA) seized 104kg of gold bars, some in the shape of hearts, in June 2019 on a plane that had arrived from the Cayman Islands and had stopped at Heathrow on its way to Switzerland. The gold had been taken to the Caymans on a private jet which arrived from Venezuela, South America.
Police say tips from witnesses and those who saw the suspect’s vehicle on social media led to the arrest.
Jurors at Fiona Beal’s trial were shown two selfies which she took in a Northampton bedroom in February last year – three months after the killing of Nicholas Billingham.
The head of Vancouver's fire department is calling on the city to do more to move tents away from buildings in the Downtown Eastside after a propane tank explosion and fire on Sunday that destroyed several tents in an encampment and spread to the entranceway of a nearby building before it was contained. Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry said her crews have responded to 370 outdoor fires on East Hastings Street over the last eight months. Four people have already been injured this
“His dad went to bed and saw he didn’t come home,” the cousin of one of the boys said. “His aunt called him to tell him (police) found him.”
Richard Swinnerton, who taught at St Clare’s Catholic Primary School in Middlesbrough, received a suspended jail sentence in 2020 after he admitted three counts of possession of illegal images of children.
The man tried dragging the child to an apartment building, police said.
The mother of a woman whose remains were discovered on the outskirts of Edmonton two years ago says she's disappointed that the man accused in her daughter's death is being tried for manslaughter. Kenneth Courtorielle, 37, was charged with the second-degree murder of Billie Wynell Johnson in February 2021. He was also charged with offering an indignity to a dead body after her remains were discovered in April 2021. But on Monday, Courtorielle pleaded guilty to the indignity charge, and the trial
Damian Walker "gave the ultimate sacrifice" to save his wife when she was caught in a rip current, according to a GoFundMe for the family
As Catherine McDonald reports, court documents show the man spent more than two years in jail for robbery and there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Chetan Kumar, who works in Kannada-language films, has often made headlines for outspoken political views.
Indian police have launched a search for a separatist leader who has revived calls for an independent Sikh homeland, stirring fears of violence in northwestern Punjab state where there's a history of bloody insurgency. Police have accused Amritpal Singh, a 30-year-old preacher, and his aides of creating discord in the state, which is still haunted by the memories of an armed insurgency in the 1980s for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan. Authorities have deployed thousands of paramilitary soldiers to the state and suspended mobile internet services in some areas to prevent unrest, Sukhchain Singh Gill, the inspector general of police for Punjab, said Wednesday.