Wong starts a slick double play

The Canadian Press

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team's series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday. The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow. Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251. The four-time all-star, who hasn't played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team