Women's World Cup: Lionesses can turn sorrow into springboard for success
With a smile and a wave, Sarina Wiegman led her Lionesses on the team bus to depart for Sydney's airport.
A win on the field isn't the end of the fight for Spain's women's soccer team. It has to be the beginning, or things will never change.
Connor McDavid may have won the Hart Trophy last season, but he couldn't carry a beer league team to a victory in its championship game.
MADRID (AP) — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her. After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy pre
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
Conor McGregor says he's "being kept from my livelihood" after revealing he's not going to be cleared for a December return to the UFC.
Dana White has rarely been more definitive in calling for a fighter's retirement than Chris Weidman after his UFC 292 loss.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa experienced the potential for disruption with betting at PGA Tour events when he said a fan yelled in the middle of his five-foot birdie putt Saturday in the BMW Championship. Homa already was struggling with short putts on a windy day at Olympia Fields, having missed a two-foot putt on the seventh hole and a five-footer at No. 12. What bothered him was what he described as a "drunk fan" on the 17th hole, right after Chris Kirk had left his 18-foot birdie put
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
King Charles drove himself and his wife, Queen Camilla, to church during their summer break at Balmoral, during the women’s football World Cup final on Sunday morning
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) on Sunday to take the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted three hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history (since 1990), the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third among men in the professional era, dating to 1968. In
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami — all in the Leagues Cup competition — converting in the 23rd minute. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleash
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
DrivervTadasuke Makino was taken to a hospital after the crash, but he is reportedly expected to be discharged tomorrow.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Viktor Hovland kept hitting every shot just the way he wanted on the back nine at Olympia Fields. Rory McIlroy was keeping his card and kept writing “3” in just about every box. Hovland delivered the best round of his career at just the right time Sunday, turning a two-man race into a one-man show by breaking the course record with a 9-under 61 to surge past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick and win the BMW Championship. The previous mark of 62 had been set twice
Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly didn't expect the team to part ways with Kyle Dubas, but wasn't exactly shocked by the move.
ORBETELLO, Italy (AP) — Italians are fighting an invasion of predatory blue crabs with an attitude borne of centuries of culinary making do: If you can’t beat them, eat them. Fishermen, lobbying groups and environmentalists have sounded the alarm about the risks from a summer surge in the population of the fast-reproducing invasive species. The crabs are devouring stocks of eels, clams and mussels and wreaking havoc on fishing nets. But since the crabs are here to stay, farm lobby group Coldiret
Two weeks after signing with the Eagles, veteran linebacker Myles Jack reportedly told the team he is going to retire.
Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
Ashlea Albertson, a driver for Tony Stewart's dirt racing team, was a passenger in the crash.