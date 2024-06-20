Women's U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials: Is this Sha'Carri Richardson's moment to shine?

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and 7-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix explain why Sha'Carri Richardson is well-positioned to make her first Olympic team this year, highlighting a few other track and field athletes to keep an eye on.

Video Transcript

I'm Jason Fitz with Yahoo Sports hanging out with Alison Felix who by the way has 11 Olympic medals, 20 world championship medals.

She is an absolute guru on all things track and field and we are getting ready for the women's track and field.

The trials coming up some of the attention a few years ago was negative in fairness on Shaka Richardson.

Everything that went on there.

How does she sort of shut out that noise in this moment to just go out and be the best that she could be right now?

I mean, she's in the best possible position that she can be in.

She is coming off winning her first world title in the 100 m. She's been been running really well leading up to the trials.

So it's her moment to shine.

Um I think she should have all the confidence in the world and the motivation to make her first Olympic team.

So who were the top contenders and to keep an eye on in your mind?

Yeah, obviously, you know, it's the team is there for her to make, she's really distanced herself from everyone else.

So all eyes are on her you have Sydney mclaughlin in the 400 hurdles.

She's gonna be focusing on that Tara Davis.

Um, it's a long jump.

I'm excited for the women's 200.

Of course, Gabby Thomas is gonna be competing there.

Um She's also running the 400 so that'll be really interesting to see as well to see.

Can she do both?

Is she, um, setting herself up to also run some relays?

That's exciting.

Um I'm super excited to see Kara Winger in the javelin.

She's making a comeback um after retiring, so that'll be fun to see.

And then um my eyes are on some of the college girls as well.