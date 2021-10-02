Women's March rallies held around world, including SE Wisconsin

The Canadian Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ronald Koeman will keep his job despite the latest humbling defeat for the once mighty Barcelona. Atlético Madrid dealt Barcelona another harsh helping of life without Lionel Messi when Diego Simeone’s well-honed team easily won 2-0 in the Spanish league on Saturday. Luis Suárez and Thomas Lemar set up goals for each other, and only the apparent desire by Simeone to let Barcelona flounder instead of going all out on attack saved Koeman's side from a heavier loss. Fortunat