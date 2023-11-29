Women's Bean Project // Changing Women's Lives Through Social Enterprise - Save 10% On Your Order
Women's Bean Project // Changing Women's Lives Through Social Enterprise - Save 10% On Your Order
Women's Bean Project // Changing Women's Lives Through Social Enterprise - Save 10% On Your Order
A decade ago, only a sixth of Canadians' charitable donations were made by women. Now, women are now responsible for a third. As Nivrita Ganguly tells us, women's growing influence is changing Canada's philanthropic landscape.
Funeral tributes for the former first lady were held in Atlanta on Nov. 28
The mom of three celebrated her twins on the special day
The slow-motion car crash that has been Justin Trudeau’s time as prime minister of Canada appears to be nearing its merciful conclusion. It is difficult to see how he can go on much longer, lurching from one controversy to the next, vacuously mugging for the camera as he muddles through another awkward press conference with his deer-in-the-headlights gaze, repeating himself in French translation to take up more time, ensuring that he says as little as possible to a country that has stopped liste
The Gretzky duo will be featured in Palm Beach Illustrated with a photoshoot that stunned fans.
Every living U.S. first lady — including Dr. Jill Biden, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush — attended Tuesday's service in Atlanta
The Fox Business host floated another conspiracy theory littering the presidential race.
The TFSA contribution limit is out for 2024 and has increased to $7,000, raising the cumulative contribution room to $95,000. The post Canada Revenue Agency: 1 Crucial TFSA Change You Need to Be Aware Of appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The 'Charmed' alum expressed her gratitude for family this holiday season alongside a series of photos from her trip
The former GOP presidential nominee says there are two members of his own party he can't support.
The judge nixed Trump's shoot-self-in-foot plan to call Trump Org's own highly critical court-ordered monitor as a defense witness.
Bob Vander Plaats said the former president is revealing his true character ― and Republican voters have finally noticed.
Peter Antonacci, 74, died on 23 September 2022 after ‘abruptly’ leaving a meeting
"Even I have never seen anything like it," said the former president's niece.
Emily Ratajkowski modelled the Paco Rabanne gold nipple pasties bra and metal skirt 'fit for Vogue Australia also worn by Elle Fanning, Kaia Gerber and Rosalía.
The murder of a 16-year-old boy could prove a “tipping point for French society”, Emmanuel Macron’s government warned as civilians were told not to take the law into their own hands.
The tumour Patel once thought was benign has been diagnosed as cancerous.
The creatures — “one of the world’s rarest rodents” — is at least two times the size of common rats, researchers said.
Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, reportedly earned $15 million when her catalogue was sold to Scooter Braun, but didn't know about the deal in advance.
The actress stepping out of her fashion comfort zone by trying one of the most controversial trends of the year, and we love to see it.