Women-Led Startups Face Tougher Challenges In India, Says Akanksha Hazari

Building a startup is a challenging endeavor but Hazari believes it is much tougher for women when compared to their male counterparts. While the startup ecosystem is booming, the percentage of women-led startups is miniscule.

In this video, Hazari speaks about the issue of gender financing gap and other barriers that prevent women from pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams in India.

(Interviewed by Poorvi Gupta; Produced by Manasi Phadnis; Edited by Dhruv Sharma)