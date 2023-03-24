Women in law enforcement honored in West Palm Beach
Attorney General Ashley Moody makes a stop in West Palm Beach to honor women in law enforcement throughout the state.
Attorney General Ashley Moody makes a stop in West Palm Beach to honor women in law enforcement throughout the state.
The Florida governor addressed whether he'd be Trump's 2024 vice-presidential running mate.
"I’m sitting with The New York Times' esteemed music writer. 'Are you a lesbian?' he asks."
China's leader, Xi Jinping, appears to be using the leverage he has gained over Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war.
‘We have no idea what happened, but they do,’ widow’s lawyer says
Brie Larson flashes her six-pack abs in a nipple-baring top in new photos. She keeps fit by doing incredibly challenging workout moves like one-armed pull-ups!
"Russia’s ‘special military operation’ has severely dislocated the Russian military training system," The MoD said.
Trump has repeatedly alluded to the possibility of political violence in the last several days and mocked calls for his supporters to stay peaceful.
Reuters/Misha Japaridze/Pool/File PhotoYevgeny Prigozhin is preparing to pull his Wagner Group mercenaries’ attention away from the war in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report that cites sources familiar with the matter.His current plan is to focus the private mercenaries’ focus back to countries in Africa, such as Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where Wagner has deployed forces. On Monday, Wagner posted a recruitment notice offering deployments to African countries that would
And we mean literal steam.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations
The longtime friends Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will star in an upcoming Netflix movie "Murder Mystery 2," which premieres on March 31.
Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bella Hadid have spoken about daring outfits they've worn.
Rory McIlroy launched what his mentor Brad Faxon hailed “one of the best drives in the history of the game”, hitting his tee-shot to three feet on the 375-yard final hole at Austin Country Club.
The late night host said the ex-president is clearly getting nervous ahead of a potential indictment.
This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say
From the moment the first bullets were fired in the Ukraine conflict, Western support for Kyiv has been constrained by needless concerns about the impact it might have on Russia.
In light of President Joe Biden’s visit to Canada, a new survey gives surprising insights into how people across this country feel about our current relationship with the U.S.
A fatal three-vehicle crash closed eastbound Highway 401 between Belleville, Ont., and Greater Napanee, Ont., Thursday. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in an email the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday just east of Shannonville Road. It involved two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and one other was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police didn't identify which vehicles carried the victim and the injured person
"We've had chickens here in the city that had to be removed. But never a crocodile," a local code enforcement officer told Insider.
China claims US actions violate its sovereignty and security in the strategic waterway