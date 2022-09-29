Women in Kurdish Region of Syria Cut Hair, Burn Headscarves in Protest Over Mahsa Amini's Death

Women marched through the streets in a predominantly Kurdish area of northeast Syria, on Monday, September 26, in protest over the death of a Kurdish woman in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Footage by the North Press Agency shows crowds in the city of Qamishli carrying photos of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked protests within Iran and internationally.

The footage shows a woman cutting her hair to cheers from protesters, and headscarves set on fire. Credit: North Press Agency via Storyful