Women and Children Arrive in Israel After Being Released by Hamas

Newly released footage and photos shows two women and two children returning to Israel on Sunday, November 27, after being held hostage for 50 days by Hamas.

This video, shared by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, shows 67-year-old Shoshan Haran, her daughter Adi Shoham, and Adi’s children, eight-year-old Naveh and three-year-old Yahel, being greeted by IDF soldiers.

According to The Times of Israel, Tal Shoham, Adi’s husband, was still being held in Gaza. Credit: Prime Minister of Israel via Storyful