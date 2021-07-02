Women Athletes In The Race For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2021
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) had earlier invited nominations for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021. The awards are given away every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, celebrated as the National Sports Day. This time names of several women athletes have been recommended by various sports federations/ associations.
(Script and video edited by Apurva P)