Wombats Help Carer With Gardening at Canberra Home

A pair of adorable wombats helped their carer with the gardening, at a home in Canberra, Australia.

This footage, filmed by Sharon Woodward, shows the two wombats, named Sylvie and Tina, rummaging through a garden bed and munching on any plants they could find.

In a post accompanying the video, Woodward said: “After finishing up on the lawn the big girls look to tackle some gardening".

In other posts on Woodward’s Instagram page, she said the pair “had a tough start to life but are now loving life and focusing on their favourite things – sleeping and eating.” Credit: Sharon Woodward via Storyful