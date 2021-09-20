Wombat Joey Chases Down Chickens Encroaching on His Meal in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales

A wombat joey chased off a pair of curious chickens encroaching on his family’s meal at a property in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales.

Dudley is the child of Evelyn, who began visiting Kate Pell’s property during a drought in 2018 and has been a regular visitor ever since.

“Evelyn comes out whilst it’s still light and walks Dudley around a little. He still suckles but is eating grass too,” Pell told Storyful.

This video shows Dudley and Evelyn enjoying some feed before Dudley zooms off to show he means business. Credit: Kate Pell via Storyful