Wombat Hangs With Darth Vader Toy Before Playfully Attacking Carer

A boisterous young wombat consulted with a Darth Vader figurine in Canberra, Australia, before playfully attacking her carer’s leg.

This footage filmed by Sharon Woodward, shows Pebbles the wombat inspecting two Star Wars statues in a Canberra yard, then zooming up to Woodward before flopping on her back.

In a post accompanying the video, Woodward said: “After communing with Darth Vader Pebbles decided that attack was the best course of action. But she followed up with a rollover so all is forgiven.” Credit: Sharon Woodward via Storyful

