Woman upset over room work gave her to pump breastmilk

A Hagerstown mother is upset over the conditions she described in order to pump milk for her baby at work. Simone Byrd said she had to go back to work at Red Lobster in Hagerstown after giving birth to her baby in order to help provide for her family. She quit her job last week, in part, due to a space she was given to pump breastmilk. Byrd shared with 11 News photos of a utility closet where she said she was given space to pump milk while at work. The former server said the closet was the only room with a lock on it, but it was piled with restaurant odds and ends.