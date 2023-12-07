Woman Who Threw Burrito Bowl at Chipotle Worker Sentenced to Work 2 Months in Fast Food Job

CBC

An off-duty Toronto police officer suffered a serious wrist injury after he tried to intervene in a retail robbery in Scarborough on Wednesday, police say.The officer, who is in stable condition, will need surgery, according to Insp. Chris McCann of the Toronto Police Service.In a news release Wednesday, police said they are seeking four suspects — three men and one woman — in the assault of the officer and retail robbery.Police said the four suspects entered a retail store on Progress Avenue ne