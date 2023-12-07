Woman Who Threw Burrito Bowl at Chipotle Worker Sentenced to Work 2 Months in Fast Food Job
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to a month in jail and must work in fast food for two months after she attacked a Chipotle worker.
The incident was captured on surveillance footage at the Michigan store.
An off-duty Toronto police officer suffered a serious wrist injury after he tried to intervene in a retail robbery in Scarborough on Wednesday, police say.The officer, who is in stable condition, will need surgery, according to Insp. Chris McCann of the Toronto Police Service.In a news release Wednesday, police said they are seeking four suspects — three men and one woman — in the assault of the officer and retail robbery.Police said the four suspects entered a retail store on Progress Avenue ne
The previously missing firearms have been located in Oregon and will soon be in the hands of probation officers The post Danny Masterson Being Moved to State Prison After 8 Missing Guns Accounted For appeared first on TheWrap.
Two men were charged with the murder of Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in a court in Roseau, Dominica Wednesday morning.Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder briefly appeared in the courtroom, both in handcuffs. Snyder appeared to have severe burns on his arm and leg. Neither entered a plea.The bodies of Langlois and Marchand were found in a burnt-out car last Friday in Dominica, the Caribbean island nation where the couple had lived since 1997.Lehrer, origi
The arrested Minnesota man said in a phone call with his dad he “knew he wasn’t God, but he ‘had to do it.”
Gold bars taken from New Jersey senator’s home match those once stolen and returned to a man now accused of bribing him
A Surrey RCMP officer abused his power to search police databases for information on a troubled 19-year-old sex worker and her mother, then appeared at their home under false pretences to pursue a sexual relationship with the teenager, a B.C. court heard Wednesday.When they first met in 2014, Cpl. Peter Leckie knew the young woman had recently experienced the murder of her father, a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder and entry into the sex trade, she said in a victim impact statement."
She parked her car next to Michigan cops who were there for the event.
He held a weapon to one woman during the rape in New Mexico, prosecutors say.
The adoptive parents’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit has been denied.
A Thunder Bay police officer has been charged with two counts of assault, breach of trust and obstruction of justice following an investigation that lasted about two years. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released news of the charges against Staff Sgt. Mike Dimini on Wednesday afternoon. The investigation focused on incidents that allegedly occurred in August 2014, October 2016 and November 2020.Dimini has been released from custody and is set to appear in court in January. In April 2022, fo
Rep. Jim McGovern said the extremist Republican's tirade about Rep. Jamaal Bowman was "really rich."
He is alleged to have links to Christian extremists who killed two police officers and another man.
Byron Carrillo, 21, shot the Dallas family before fleeing the scene
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday invoked Article 99 of the U.N. charter for the first time, citing a “severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza,” as the war rages on between Israel and the militant group Hamas. In a letter to José Javier De la Gasca Lopez Domínguez, the current…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a ruling that found he is not immune from criminal prosecution as he runs out of time to delay or even derail an upcoming trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Lawyers for the 2024 Republican presidential primary frontrunner filed a notice of appeal Thursday indicating that they will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision rejecting Trump's bid to derail the case headed to trial i
“Cockroaches along with a rat were seen roaming the residence.”
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is condemning sexual violence committed by Hamas during its attack on Israel, after weeks of pressure to speak out. On the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Joly says Canada strongly condemns gender-based violence, "including rape, perpetrated by Hamas against women in Israel." The Conservatives have been asking the government to condemn sexual violence by Hamas for weeks, with MP Michelle Rempel Garner saying that condemning violence in genera
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) — The killing of a Connecticut nurse making a house call in October was a nightmare come true for an industry gripped by the fear of violence. Already stressed out by staffing shortages and mounting caseloads, heath care workers are increasingly worrying about the possibility of a patient becoming violent – a scenario that is too common and on the rise nationwide. Joyce Grayson, a 63-year-old mother of six, went into a halfway house for sex offenders in late October, to g