Woman sues Twin Rivers Unified School District, alleging teacher assaulted her when she was 11

A "Jane Doe" has filed a lawsuit against Twin Rivers Unified School District and her former teacher, claiming the district failed to protect her when she was a student. The lawyer representing the alleged victim said the woman is 20 now but was 11 years old and in sixth grade when she said she was sexually assaulted by Kim Wilson, 62, who is now facing several charges of lewd acts against a child.

