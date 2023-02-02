Woman sues Twin Rivers Unified School District, alleging teacher assaulted her when she was 11

Storyful

Books were removed from several school libraries in Jacksonville, Florida, parents and staff said, after Duval County Public Schools announced a “formal review” in line with state legislation on January 23.Duval Public Schools said it was launching the review to comply with a Florida law regarding “school media centers and classroom libraries”.“Teachers will receive a list of already approved books for continued use for classroom reading while the remaining books are under review,” the district said.All school library books must be reviewed by a certified media specialist according to legislation from the Florida Department of Education, the district said.Footage recorded at Mandarin Middle School, located in Duval County, shows empty shelves in the school library on Friday, January 27.Local media spoke to a parent at Greenland Pines Elementary School, also in Duval County, who said on Friday that books had also been removed from the site.The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that teachers in Duval and Manatee County, also in Florida, had also been asked to remove or wrap up their library books. Credit: @JagsFanBrian via Storyful