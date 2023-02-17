Woman Sticks Watermelon to Arm in Ultimate Wig Glue Test

A beauty technician in Brooklyn, New York, put her self-produced hair glue to the ultimate test when she used it to stick a watermelon to her arm.

Brooklyn resident Karen Fox, who owns Fox Grand Lux glue, captured footage of her gluing a watermelon to her arm.

Speaking to Storyful, Fox said she wanted to test out the adhesive “that I produced myself”.

“I had a watermelon on the table and I thought to myself there’s no way this will hold,” she said. “So I put two layers of glue on my arm and rolled the melon on it,” she added.

Fox used adhesive remover to remove the watermelon from her arm. Credit: Karen Fox via Storyful