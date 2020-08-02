Woman Slapped by Policeman After Spitting on Him During Arrest in La Rochelle

A woman was slapped in the face by a police officer after she spat on him during an arrest on July 27 in La Rochelle, France, reports said.

The woman, who was intoxicated, was arrested and charged with contempt and possession of narcotics for four grams of hashish found on her person, reports said.

Local news reported that the woman later said she “acted badly” and regretted the moment, but also that the police hurt her during the arrest.

Video of the incident, filmed by local resident Allot Agathe, went viral over the course of several days, racking up over 3 million views at the time of writing.

Agathe told Storyful the police arrived to break up a fight between two women outside a bar and said the policeman dragged the woman, “half-strangling her,” down the street before she spit on him. Agathe said she and her companion raised concerns over the incident to other police officers on the scene, one of which told them, “No matter child or woman if we have to control them we will do it, no matter the age or size.” Credit: Allot Agathe via Storyful