Woman shot by US Border Patrol agent files claim

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum's expected start for the Browns took an unexpected turn. Cleveland's veteran backup quarterback tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, possibly leaving the team without its top two quarterbacks for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Keenum was slotted to make his second start this season for Baker Mayfield, who tested positive Wednesday as the virus continues to wreak havoc with the Browns an