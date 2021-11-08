Woman shot by Rocky River police officer

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Canucks found a way to unlock their dormant power-play potential by combining puck movement, traffic, and hockey instinct. J.T. Miller notched two power-play goals and Elias Pettersson also scored on the man advantage as the Canucks defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 Sunday. Vancouver finished the night 3 for 6 on the power play. The Canucks came into Sunday 0 for 17 on the power play in their previous four games and were 3 for 28 in the previous seven. “We weren’t really having fun o