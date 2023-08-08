Woman shoots man who drove onto her front yard, held her husband at gunpoint

The Canadian Press

A 92-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Police say officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area on June 25 at around 1:30 p.m. They say the accused would call victims onto his front porch and start a conversation before exposing himself to them. Police say the accused would also hug the victims and sexually assault them. They say the man from Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with