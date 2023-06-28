Woman Shares Heartfelt Moment With Her Husband After Discovering She is Cancer Free

An Arizona woman shared a heartfelt moment with her husband after receiving test results that show she is cancer-free following her third battle with the disease.

Alexandra Wheeler recorded herself opening her PET scan results that reveal she is cancer-free. Overcome with relief, Wheeler then goes to share the good news with her husband of seven years, Rob.

“It’s gone, it’s gone,” she repeats as they hold each other in a tearful hug.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wheeler told Storyful she felt the weight of the past lift off her shoulders at that moment, saying their emotional embrace was a testament to their resilience and love for each other.

“It’s hard to believe, considering I’ve fought cancer three times, all sarcomas,” Wheeler explained.

“The recent battle involved grueling sessions of chemotherapy and radiation, targeting the cancer in my chest cavity,” she said. “I can’t help but reflect on the journey I’ve been through, the ups and downs, the physical and emotional toll it took. But in this very moment, I’m filled with gratitude and hope for a brighter future, free from the grips of cancer.” Credit: Alexandra Wheeler via Storyful