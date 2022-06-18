Woman set on fire aboard Toronto bus in random attack, suspect in custody
Toronto police say a woman suffered injuries after she was set on fire on board a Toronto transit bus Friday in what’s being described as a random attack.
Toronto police say a woman suffered injuries after she was set on fire on board a Toronto transit bus Friday in what’s being described as a random attack.
Disgraced former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing two more charges of sexual assault involving two new complainants in Toronto. The nature of the charges and dates or locations of the alleged crimes were not provided during a brief court hearing Wednesday. In an email Thursday, Toronto police would only say the department's human trafficking enforcement team charged Nygard on June 15 with two counts of sexual assault. Nygard, 80, is now accused of 11 counts of sexual assault and three counts
At a news conference on Friday, Toronto Police spokesperson Alex Li provided a timeline of an apparent random attack at a transit station that saw a woman lit on fire after a man reportedly poured an "accelerant substance" on her and then ignited the substance. According to Li, the woman has critical injuries in a hospital and the man has been taken into custody. Li also added the incident took place on a bus and good samaritans came to the aid of the woman.
The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home
MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w
Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu
New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p
VANCOUVER — The 2026 World Cup is coming to Vancouver and Toronto, but fans in Edmonton will miss out when Canada, the U.S. and Mexico co-host the men's soccer tournament. FIFA announced Thursday that the expanded 48-team tournament will see games played in 16 cities across North America, including Vancouver and Toronto, the American cities of Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey. Mexico City, Monterrey a
MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl
Weekends at Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., bring back a wave of good memories for cricket player Stefin Cyriac. "I've been playing cricket since I was seven or eight," Cyriac said. "Where I grew up — it's called Kerala, it's in India — cricket is one of the main sports. "I think cricket is the most popular game in India, so it's kind of bringing back my childhood memories. I've been missing this cricket for a long time." Now, Cyriac is at the forefront of a surge in popularity of cricket in
The Wild have a decent prospect pool despite their winning ways, and already have some young players ready to step in and make an impact.
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n
DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p
BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h
This may be the best Stanley Cup Final we've had on paper in over a decade as the two-time defending champion Lightning meet the powerhouse Avalanche.
LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.
Fred VanVleet understands the importance of giving back to the community that has made him and his young family feel at home in Toronto.
MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette
It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.
OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse appears to be rounding into form at the perfect time. The six-time Olympic medallist from Markham, Ont., raced to victory in the 100 metres at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, crossing in a season's best 10.05 seconds despite rainy conditions. Britain's Reece Prescod was second in 10.06, while Akana Simbine of South Africa was third in 10.09. De Grasse, who struggled with an early-season injury, was fourth in the Diamond League stop in Birmingham, England thre