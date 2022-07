A woman’s “next level” workout was caught on camera on July 17, as she juggled while jogging near a New Jersey beach.

Frank Luna, who recorded this video, says he was enjoying his morning coffee, when he spotted the woman and her unusual workout.

“Never in my life have I seen such an incredible feat,” Luna told Storyful.

When he posted the video on Twitter, he wrote “This is next level stuff.” Credit: Frank Luna via Storyful