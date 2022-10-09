Woman Rescued From Rubble After Strike in Zaporizhzhia

At least 17 people were killed in a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine, the country’s defense ministry said on Sunday, October 9.

According to Zaporizhzhia Gov Oleksandr Starukh, 49 others were injured in the attack.

Sarukh said 12 missiles partially destroyed a nine-story building and destroyed five other homes, as well as 20 cars.

Footage posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows a woman being helped from the rubble of a high-rise building. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

