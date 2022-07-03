Woman rescued after being held at knifepoint; suspect shot by deputies
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot a man who was holding a woman at knifepoint and refused to drop the weapon.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a deputy shot a man who was holding a woman at knifepoint and refused to drop the weapon.
This list has you covered with top spots to see fireworks in America if you're planning on celebrating the holiday.
Man charged with murder and assault after attacking neighbors
Dubbed Anthropologie's "best-reviewed dress ever," the $168 dress has steadily risen in the sartorial ranks to become one of this summer's most sought-after styles.
When the abortion ruling came June 24, the first name I searched for was Sir Matthew Hale, believer of witches, and cited by Justice Alito.
Julianne Hough loves EltaMD’s UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen for everyday sun protection, especially in summer. It makes her feel “fresh and beautiful.”
From home pubs to nature escapes, 21 unique garden sheds have been shortlisted in Cuprinol's Shed of the Year 2022 competition.
Family of the victim accused the man for abusing her during the pregnancy
"Can you imagine doing that nowadays?" Victoria Beckham said of being asked to step on a scale during a 1999 television interview
A device was allegedly duct-taped behind furniture in the singer’s room so it would not be seen and was fitted with an extra battery pack.
Jeffersonville police find decomposing bodies during funeral home investigation
The management company has long denied involvement in the 13-year-long conservatorship
The One megamansion sold for just $141 million, leaving creditors in the lurch. Now, one lender has filed a lawsuit against the others that includes allegations of forgery and other wrongdoing.
‘Radio 2 spiralling,’ one fan wrote, as Scott Mills was announced as replacement host
These decadent crowdpleasers from Chetna Makan’s new cookbook are easier than they look, says Imy Brighty-Potts
"She ought to tell the people of Wyoming the truth," said Cheney in her first debate against Hageman, who has the support of Trump and GOP leadership.
Hong Kong police have arrested a jobless man on suspicion of killing his former girlfriend after she was found dead, with multiple stab and cut wounds, in a bathtub at a five-star hotel. The body of Chow Wai-yin, a 23-year-old yoga instructor also known as Aqua Chow, was discovered in one of the rooms in The Ritz Carlton hotel in Kowloon West shortly after 10pm on Thursday, hours after her mother reported her missing. Assistant Yau Tsim district commander (crime), Superintendent Gar Kam-lam, sai
One man is dead after Sacramento police shot him while he assaulted his wife in south Sacramento, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a 75-year-old man armed with two knives threatening to kill his wife in the 5600 block of Gilgunn Way around 12:15 a.m., which is off of Fruitridge Road, the Sacramento Police Department said in a release.
Vernon Douglas was found stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn
A passerby heard the child’s cries for help and called police.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly told Netflix execs to end The Crown before it catches up to their own royal drama.