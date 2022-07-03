Woman rescued after being held at knifepoint; suspect shot by deputies

South China Morning Post

Hong Kong police have arrested a jobless man on suspicion of killing his former girlfriend after she was found dead, with multiple stab and cut wounds, in a bathtub at a five-star hotel. The body of Chow Wai-yin, a 23-year-old yoga instructor also known as Aqua Chow, was discovered in one of the rooms in The Ritz Carlton hotel in Kowloon West shortly after 10pm on Thursday, hours after her mother reported her missing. Assistant Yau Tsim district commander (crime), Superintendent Gar Kam-lam, sai