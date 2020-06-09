Woman Rejoices After Jacksonville Confederate Monument Is Removed

A Florida woman rejoiced at a park in central Jacksonville, hours after a statue and plaque honoring fallen Confederate soldiers was removed, video taken by a local journalist on June 9 shows.

The memorial for Confederate soldiers who died in the US Civil War was built in 1898 and remained in downtown Jacksonville’s Hemming Park, the oldest park in the city, until the morning of June 9, when local authorities removed it.

A woman identifying herself as Denise Hunt, a native of the area, called it an “iconic day in Jacksonville history.”

Hunt said when she would walk by the statue she was “reminded of the racial hatred.”

Shortly after the statue was removed, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that all Confederate monuments in the city would be taken down. Credit: John Reid via Storyful