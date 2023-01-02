Woman receives heart transplant

The Canadian Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Along with passes and plays, Deshaun Watson is practicing patience. And like nearly everything else with Cleveland's quarterback, it's taking time. Four starts into his tenure with the Browns, Watson insisted Thursday he's not frustrated by his poor passer rating, uneven performances or any other statistics that might not be up to his past standards. While staying present, Watson is looking ahead. “It’s the long run and that’s why I came to Cleveland," he said. “It’s not about