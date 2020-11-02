Woman Pulled From Rubble as Rescues Continue Following Turkey Earthquake

A magnitude-7.0 earthquake reduced several large buildings to rubble in Izmir, Turkey, on Friday, October 30, prompting overnight efforts involving several thousand personnel to rescue residents and pets trapped beneath rubble.

Footage shows a woman being rescued after 58 hours trapped beneath rubble in Izmir, authorities said.

Friday’s earthquake was followed by at least 615 aftershocks, Turkish officials said, and triggered a “small tsunami” that flooded the coastal town of Seferihisar, near the earthquake’s epicenter.

According to Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD at least 36 people were killed and 885 were injured in the earthquake.

“Around 7,828 personnel, 21 search and rescue dogs, and 1,111 vehicles from government and other emergency services were assigned for the ongoing response and improvement works in the region,” a translated press release from AFAD read.

Field scanning studies including aerial scanning and image transfer studies were being carried out in all affected areas, the statement read. Credit: AFAD via Storyful