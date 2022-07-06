Woman Pinned Under Bus Rescued by Stamford Firefighters

A woman who was struck and pinned under a public bus in Stamford, Connecticut, on Tuesday, July 5, was rescued by firefighters who used “high-pressure air bags” to lift the bus off the ground, according to Deputy Chief Matt Palmer.

The footage shows the first half of what Palmer described as “a difficult extrication process that involved stabilization of the bus” before the air bags were used.

It took 10 minutes to safely remove the woman, who was conscious and alert enough to speak to firefighters, the fire department said. She was then transferred to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and Stamford Police were investigating how the collision happened, they added.

“Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious,” said Chief Palmer. Credit: Stamford Fire Department via Storyful