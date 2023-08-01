Woman-owned Colorado business awarded $10,000 and Disney World trip on Good Morning America
GMA awarded Laura Christian, the founder of All Star Cleaning Services in Fort Collins, a $10,000 check and trip to Disney World live on air.
GMA awarded Laura Christian, the founder of All Star Cleaning Services in Fort Collins, a $10,000 check and trip to Disney World live on air.
Love is in the air for Mitch Marner and Stephanie LaChance.
Charlize Theron wore a naked dress to the "Fast X" premiere, and her entire bod is pure muscle. Pilates and power yoga keep her super fit.
If there’s one thing every agent and PR tells their famous clients, it’s never to read the comments “below the line” in any online article. Generally, this is sound advice, but in rare cases – such as Meghan and Harry’s, where good advice has repeatedly been ignored and delusion reigns – I wonder whether it may actually be helpful. A reality check. The therapeutic equivalent of an ice bath.
De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager, was charged in special counsel Jack Smith's superseding indictment in the classified documents investigation.
The UK claims Moscow's frontline forces are dealing with "attrition" and ammunition shortages.
Kaitlyn Bristowe is showing off her tan lines in style.
There's a "very real possibility" that Donald Trump will win back the White House in 2024, Harry Enten explained.
Donald Trump urged House Republicans to impeach Joe Biden or else they will "be immediately primaried."
Madison County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERSAfter hours of harrowing statements detailing how Lori Vallow Daybell murdered her two children and conspired to kill her husband's first wife, the Idaho “doomsday mom” on Monday indicated she wanted to speak. Dressed in an orange-and-white striped prison jumpsuit, Vallow immediately teared up as she began to speak in her own defense at a sentencing trial in Fremont County Court Monday. Still seated and flanked by her two defense attorneys, Vall
Vladimir Putin’s psychological grip on Russia has lasted a generation. His image as an all-powerful strongman has survived repeated economic crises, mass protests, sanctions, military defeats and, most recently, a major army mutiny. But can his popularity survive increasingly frequent Ukrainian drone strikes on the heart of Moscow?
Lindsay DeDario/ReutersEarly news reports of former President Donald Trump’s astronomical $40.2 million in legal expenses now appear to have been off by about $20.1 million, or exactly half, according to a new Federal Election Commission filing. Perhaps more notable, however, is the financial state of his former flagship leadership PAC, “Save America,” which covered those fees. Once a fundraising juggernaut, Save America ended June with just $3.7 million in the bank—a $100 million drop from its
Only 4% of Georgians who responded to a public-opinion survey said Russians were welcome in their country after the invasion of Ukraine.
The 376-pound gator got some attention.
The 'Modern Family' actress requested their prenup be upheld and that she maintain the assets she made before, during and after their marriage in new documents obtained by PEOPLE
The pro tennis player is currently expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
The "Only Murders in the Building" star basked in the sun while enjoying the summer weather
Lindsay Shiver, 26, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband
The judge dismissed claims that politics and publicity had tainted the probe, pointing to some politicians' ability to turn a scandal into "golden political capital."
The Wahlbergs have enjoyed a laidback summer, as seen in photos the actress shared on Instagram Monday
“It is no wonder he is behind by 30 points,” Mehdi Hasan told Ayman Mohyeldin.