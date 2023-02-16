Woman killed in Fairfield Township shooting

CBC

Three people are dead and one person is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a crash on the Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West on Monday night. In a tweet, the Ontario Provincial Police said all four people in the vehicle have been identified. They were living in Toronto on study permits from Bangladesh. OPP said a woman and man, both 20, and a 17-year-old boy died in the crash. The injured driver, a 21-year-old man, remains in critical condition. The families have