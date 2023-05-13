Woman killed in crash on I-264 E near Louisville airport
Woman killed in crash on I-264 E near Louisville airport
Woman killed in crash on I-264 E near Louisville airport
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
STORY: According to Oregon State Police report, the motor home driver attempted to pass the semi-truck on the right after performing an unsafe lane change. The rear of the motor home clipped the front of the truck causing the driver to lose control.All five passengers inside the motor home were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two occupants of a vehicle that crashed and rolled off Ottawa's westbound 417 off-ramp to Hunt Club Road Friday morning have died. First responders were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 5:30 a.m., OPP said in an email. Ottawa Fire Services said the vehicle was upside down in a field when they arrived, and landed about 120 metres from the road, down an embankment. Firefighters with heavy rescue vehicles took the doors off the vehicle to get the pe
A collision between a truck and an SUV in rural southeast Ottawa Friday afternoon killed one person and sent five to hospital, paramedics say. Ottawa paramedics responded to a call just after 5:10 p.m. Friday reporting a collision at 8th Line and Parkway roads, located about 30 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa. The driver of the truck, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, while five passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital with injuries, paramedics said. Of the
“I am angry, I am hurt, I am mentally and physically tired.”
A total of 1.1 million Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y cars are included in a braking and acceleration-related recall in China.
A 27-year-old Charlottetown woman has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death in connection with a collision in eastern P.E.I. in October. A warrant has been issued for Priyanka Jom's arrest. She is not believed to be in the country currently, and RCMP are asking for any information the public can provide about where she is. On Oct. 21 RCMP responded to a report of a highway accident in Hope River, P.E.I. Police found an SUV and a car had collided. They reported th
The bus driver pulled into a parking lot in Bridgewater and had a "minor" accident with a parked vehicle while disoriented, according to a joint statement from police and school officials
The husband said he honked his horn to alert a driver trying to change lanes, police said.
"Our greatest hope is that Sidney's boundless love for everyone encourages others to look out for the common good of our community following this tragedy," Sidney Mae Olson's family statement said
MONTREAL — Talks between WestJet pilots and their employer dragged on Friday as the union warned a walkout could come as early as next week, leaving passengers' travel plans up in the air. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents some 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and subsidiary Swoop, said it is poised to file a 72-hour strike notice — but not at the earliest opportunity at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. "I'm fairly certain that I won't be putting the strike notice in tonight," said Ber
If you're looking to buy a vehicle, brace yourself for high prices, fewer incentives and sky-high monthly payments.
Everything is bigger in Texas…
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down road for 11 hours
MONTREAL — The National Airlines Council has released a report calling on Ottawa to implement "shared accountability" in aviation, with the goal of smoother travel — and across-the-board responsibility for flight disruptions. Released Thursday, the proposals come precisely three weeks after the House of Commons tabled legislation to overhaul passenger rights, and five days before a Senate committee hearing on the bill. Post-pandemic travel turmoil last summer and over the winter holidays prompte
Mazda enters the revitalized straight-six game with a fascinating engine running all sorts of neat features. We dive in deep on the CX-90's mill here.
In the past year, a new crop of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) hit the market and many of the most popular models regained eligibility for lucrative federal tax credits. As going gas-free became...
The lawsuit comes after delays in acknowledging the problems and calls for a full investigation.
“It’s a no-win situation for us.”
Ford, Dodge, Lincoln, Ram, Chrysler, and Buick continue to sit on more and more cars. But buyers in the market for a Toyota or Honda are in trouble.