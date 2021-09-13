Woman Kicked Down Escalator at Subway Station in Brooklyn

Police in New York City released video on September 13 that they said shows an unidentified male kicking a 32-year-old woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator inside a Brooklyn subway station.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said the incident happened at the Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center station in downtown Brooklyn at around 7:15 pm on Thursday, September 9. Security-camera footage shows the moment of the attack, and the suspect exiting a turnstile shortly before it happened, police said.

Police said the suspect and the victim had a verbal exchange before the suspect kicked the woman in the chest, causing her to tumble several feet down the escalator.

According to local media, police said the woman told the suspect to say “excuse me” after he had shoved past her while climbing the escalator. He replied, “I did,” and then turned and kicked her in the chest, the New York Daily News reported.

“The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, however, she refused medical attention at the scene,” the NYPD said. The suspect fled, they added.

The NYPD appealed to the public for identifying the suspect, who they said is wanted for assault, and were offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information. Credit: NYPD via Storyful