Woman hurls racial slurs in viral TikTok road rage incident
Woman hurls racial slurs in viral TikTok road rage incident
Woman hurls racial slurs in viral TikTok road rage incident
A YouTube chef has appeared in court accused of chopping up his boyfriend and dumping his head in the sea on a Thai resort island.
The father of a 25-year-old man who was stranded at sea for 30 hours tried everything to survive after being stung by jellyfish and burned by the sun.
A 92-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Police say officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area on June 25 at around 1:30 p.m. They say the accused would call victims onto his front porch and start a conversation before exposing himself to them. Police say the accused would also hug the victims and sexually assault them. They say the man from Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with
She saw the man drive across their yard and force her husband to the ground, police said.
VANCOUVER — A Canadian translator says she’s reached a settlement with the British Museum over unauthorized use of her work. Vancouver-based Yilin Wang says the museum has agreed to compensate her for translations that are part of an ongoing exhibit dubbed “China’s hidden century.” Wang says the terms prevent her from disclosing monetary details, which include a licence fee and an additional payment that she will donate to a cause that supports translators of Sinophone poetry. The museum apologi
The fight appeared to break out after a Black worker confronted white boaters who refused to move their pontoon so a riverboat could dock.
Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan have found themselves thrust into the ‘developing legal case of the century’ after shock arrest of architect father
“Just something so senseless like that cut her life short at 8 years old, it just doesn’t make sense.”
She was rushed from her home to the hospital where she died despite extensive life-saving efforts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, did not show any repentance or admit any wrongdoing as he was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months. Thao had previously testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered as former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the Black man pleaded for his l
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show. The former top Mountie in the province also warned officers towatch their opinions, and police carefully watched and weighed in on testimony in the highly charged murder trial that exposed racial divides. This week marks seven years since Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man from Red Pheasant First Nation, was sh
ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A Nova Scotia small claims adjudicator has likened a dispute over damage to a student rental house as something that could have been included in the 1978 movie “Animal House.” As a result, eight former tenants of the house in Antigonish, N.S., are now on the hook for nearly $6,000 in damages following a written decision released Friday by adjudicator Raffi Balmanoukian. In his ruling, Balmanoukian draws similarities to the National Lampoon comedy featuring the late John Belush
Mr Trump has been posting about the judge on his Truth Social platform
Thomas Grant, 28, stabbed and strangled Lucy Clews in her own home after she offered him a place to stay.
When Angela and Giles Greenhough’s Norfolk Terrier, Ruby, turned four last week there was no birthday hug, no celebratory steak supper or game with her favourite ball which she had mischievously picked from a shop shelf and declared her own. All they could do was make a toast to the dog stolen from their farmhouse in Saltash, Cornwall, two years ago, and desperately hope that, wherever Ruby is, she is at least with Margie, their other beloved Terrier taken at the same time.
The San Diego Police Department shared footage of the suspect taking a break from stealing an expensive bike to pet the homeowner's golden retriever.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City doctor was charged Monday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of at least six women, including several patients who were drugged, filmed and assaulted during appointments at a prestigious local hospital, prosecutors said. Zhi Alan Cheng was arraigned Monday on charges of sexually abusing three of his patients at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital and raping three other women inside his apartment in Queens, New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Imani Roberson, 30, had been missing since July 16, when she was heading home with two of her children.
A golden retriever proved way too friendly to be a guard dog during what San Diego Police said was a recent bike theft, with surveillance footage showing the pooch rolling over for a belly rub from the suspect.Police said they were looking for the man in connection with the July 15 theft of an Electra 3-speed bicycle, which they said was worth about $1,300.But in what police described as a “rather peculiar turn of events,” the suspect was befriended by the golden retriever as he was about to leave.The household’s dog received belly rubs from the suspect, who can be heard saying, “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you too. You’re a sweetheart.”He goes on to tell the dog that “your dad should not leave the garage open,” before calling to see if anyone is home. After more cuddles, the suspect leaves with the bike. Credit: San Diego Police Department via Storyful
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that “housing isn’t a primary federal responsibility” at a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont. on July 31. This statement is neither accurate nor politically smart, with recent polls suggesting that 70 per cent of Canadians think the Liberal government isn’t adequately addressing the high and growing cost of housing. The right to housing — which Canada has promised to enforce in numerous international covenants — was enshrined in Canadian law by the current government in 2019.