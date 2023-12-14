Woman hit by truck, transported for injuries

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — A Calgary man is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly running over someone in a case of road rage. Calgary police say they received a call from a passenger of a red 2004 Chevrolet Aveo, who reported a driver of a 2002 GMC Sierra had flashed a knife at them. They say the altercation is believed to have stemmed from a collision that occurred between the two vehicles shortly before the call was made to 911. Police say the occupants of the Chevrolet were told to disengage, but the